Neither AL, nor BNP, make friendship with people, Mirza Abbas tells India

BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas has alleged that the ruling Awami League government has looted more than that of the British and Pakistani governments.

He also advised India to build friendship with the people of Bangladesh, not Awami League or BNP.

Mirza Abbas was speaking at a brief rally as the chief guest prior to the Dhaka City South BNP’s black flag procession at the party’s central office at Nayapaltan in the capital on Friday afternoon.

Mentioning about a country’s efforts to keep Awami League in power, Mirza Abbas also said, “A particular country has clearly stated that the Sheikh Hasina government can’t be removed from the power in Bangladesh. But, it’s intentional. It’s our country. The country’s people will have to understand why a particular government would remain in power years after years.”

The brief rally was presided over by Dhaka City South BNP convener Abdus Salam.

Later, the black-flag procession was brought out. It was participated by BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, vice-chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu, Mohammad Shahjahan, Chairperson’s adviser Abul Khair Bhuiyan, Dr Farhad Halim Doner, Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Special Secretary Dr Asaduzzaman Ripon, Chairperson’s Special Assistant Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anny, Swecchasebak Dal Secretary Mir Sarafat Ali Sopu, executive committee members Abdul Kadir Bhuiyan Jewel, Ishraq Hossain, Jubo Dal president Sultan Salahuddin Tuku, Swecchasebak Dal general secretary Rajib Ahsan, Krishak Dal general secretary Shahidul Islam Babul and Chhatra Dal acting president Rashed Iqbal Khan, among others, were present.

The black-flag procession began at 4:30pm from in front of the party’s central office at Nayapaltan in the capital and was terminated after reaching Narinda after parading Motijheel, Ittefaq, Tikatuli and Dayaganj Crossing.

The black-flag procession was brought out to press home the one point demand of the resignation of “illegal, looter and fascist government,” dissolution of parliament and handing over power to a non-party, neutral government by reconstituting the Election Commission.

Earlier, visiting the Nayapaltan, it was found at 2:30pm that the BNP leaders and workers assembled at the party’s central office premises ignoring the rain. They took shelter on the stage when the torrential rain began later on.

Thousands of leaders and workers of Dhaka City South BNP and its associate bodies started thronging Nayapaltan with small processions, hoisting black flags, festoons, national and party flags. At that time, they chanted various anti-government slogans.

Meanwhile, members of different law enforcing agencies created security walls at Nayapaltan and adjoining areas over the BNP’s black-flag procession. Besides, members of different agencies were deployed in plainclothes.