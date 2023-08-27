Fair election will help Bangladeshis exercise democratic rights: British envoya

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke on Sunday said her country is encouraging “free, fair, participatory and peaceful” elections in Bangladesh.

She said fair elections will help Bangladeshi citizens exercise their democratic rights, reports UNB.

“We had a very constructive introductory discussion,” High Commissioner Cooke told reporters after her first meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal and his team.

She said they discussed the vital roles of strong democratic institutions, media, and civil society.

The British high commissioner said they also discussed the role of independent observers during the election.

Bangladesh Election Commission is taking preparations to hold the next national election in December this year or January next year.