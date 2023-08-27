Khaleda Zia not in a physical condition to take her home: Dr Zahid

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia is not in a physical condition to take her home. When she will be able to leave the hospital, it is not exactly say now, the BNP chief’s medical team said on Sunday.

Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital for the last 18 days.

When asked about the development of her physical condition, BNP chief’s personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain said, “Madam’s some physical complications are improved, but not in good condition. She has to need to keep in close observation of the doctors. For this, she has to keep some more days in the hospital.”

She is not in a physical condition to take her home, Dr Zahid added.

Khaleda was taken to the hospital in the evening on August 9 with fever.

She has more complications in his liver. Though there is some improvement, but the doctors are not able to say exactly how many days she will have to stay in the hospital.

Dr Zahid said, “Madam’s condition is stable. She has no fever now. But there found still complications of her old diseases.”