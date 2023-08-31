Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by five wickets in Asia Cup

in their opening Asia Cup match at the Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Thursday.

Chasing 165 for victory, the hosts reached the target in 39 overs with the loss of five wickets.

Sadeera Samarawickrama scored 54 runs and Charith Asalanka was 62 not out for Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh struggled for runs against Sri Lanka bowlers, managing a paltry 164 with Najmul Hossain Shanto scoring a 122-ball 89.

Matheesha Pathirana, who took 4 wickets for 32, was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka.

Scores:

Bangladesh: 164 all out in 42.4 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 89; Matheesha Pathirana 4/32).

Sri Lanka: 165/5 in 39 overs (Sadeera Samarawickrama 54, Charith Asalanka 62 not out; Shakib Al Hasan 2/29).