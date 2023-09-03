Tigers thump Afghans by 89 runs to quality for Super Four

Bangladesh sealed a massive victory of 89 runs against Afghanistan in a do-or-die match in the Asia Cup at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Sunday.

As a result, Bangladesh will surely qualify for the Super Four stage as their net run rate has risen to +0.415 from -0.915. It will not be any matter whoever win the the next match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz awarded the man of the match for his outstanding knock of 112 runs.

In replying to the massive target of 335 runs, Afghanistan bowled out on 245 runs.

In the very begining, Shoriful struck with ball and took the wicket of dangerous Rahmanullah Gurbaz. He went back to the pavilion on just one run. After that, they made couple of good partnership but that were not enough to win the match.

Only Ibrahim Zadran and Hashmatullah Shahidi were able to cross their individual fifty marks as Ibrahim hit 75 off 74 and Shahidi 51 off 60. Among other Afghan batsman, Rahmat Shah scored 33 off 57 while Najibullah Zadran 17 off 25, Gulbadin Naib 15 off 13 and Rashid Khan 24 off 15.

Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam were the picks of the bowlers from Bangladesh as Taskin bagged four wickets conceding just 44 runs and Shoriful picked up three wickets conceding 36 runs. Hasan Mahmud and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took one wicket each.

Earlier, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nazmul Hasan Shanto hit hundreds to help Bangladesh collect 334 runs in 50 overs.

Miraz, promoted as a makeshift opener, remained unbeaten on 112 from 119 balls but he had to leave the crease with his finger’s pain whereas Shanto ended on 104 from 105 balls. They made a partnership of 215 runs together.

After decided to bat first, Bangladesh made a flying start with the opening pair of Mohammad Naim and Mehedi Hasan Miraz. They scored 60 runs in the Mandatory Powerplay.

After that, Naim departed on the very next ball on his 28 off 32. Towhid Hridoy who had been promoted in at number three failed to score any run.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim chipped in with lovely cameos of 32 off 18 and 25 off 15 respectively towards the end and took the team beyond the 330-run mark. Shamim Hossain and Afif Hossain added 11 and four runs respectively on the board.

On the other hand, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Gulbadin Naib bagged up one wicket each for Afghanistan conceding 62 and 58 runs respectively.

No Afghan bowler was able to pick up any wicket apart from the duo. Afghanistan made two run-outs in which Shanto and Mushfiq departed to the pavilion.

Bangladesh made three changes in this match where Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain and Hasan Mahmud came in for Tanzid Hasan, Mahedi Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. Shamim Hossain Made his debut in this format of cricket.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.