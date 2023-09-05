Fakhrul urges oppositrion parties to take to the street

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has called upon all the opposition political parties to take to the street to press home one point demand.

He made the call while speaking at a discussion organised on the occasion of Ganasanghati Andolon’s founding anniversary in the capital on Tuesday afternoon.

The BNP Secretary General said, “No matter whether you are big parties, medium parties or smaller parties. BNP, Nagorik Oikya, Ganasanghati Andolon or Ganatantra Mancha don’t matter. Our country, our country’s people are now in danger. It is our responsibility to save their existence. We have to move forward shouldering that responsibility.”

“Please come. Let us all take to the street democratically and peacefully. From there, we will utter loudly, “Our one point demand is [Sheikh] Hasina must go. You (Hasina) now go. Enough is enough. Please leave up and let us build a democratic state, parliament and society for people. Otherwise, you will not get any scope to flee. I have said this repeatedly, because no dictators also found the way to flee in the past,” Fakhrul said.