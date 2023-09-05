SL beat AFG by 2 runs, qualify for Super 4s

It was a nail-biting contest between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, as the former won the match by two runs in Lahore to qualify for the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup.

Needing to chase down 292-run target in 37.1 overs to remain alive in the competition, Afghanistan came extremely close to winning the contest but were bundled out for 289 in 37.4 overs. Mohammad Nabi earlier slammed Afghanistan’s fastest individual ODI fifty, taking just 24 deliveries to reach the milestone. He was dismissed for 65(32) but Afghanistan kept fighting until the final action.

They started the chase on a slow note as Lankan pacers Kasun Rajitha and Matheesha Pathirana made early inroads. However, a powerful 40-ball 45 by Gulbadin Naib ensured Afghanistan remained in the hunt. Meanwhile, a late blitz by Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage helped Sri Lanka recover from 227-7 and powered them to 291/8 in 50 overs.

Wellalage returned unbeaten on 33(39), while Theekshana was cleaned up by Gulbadin (28 in 24 deliveries) in the final ball of the Lankan innings. Kusal Mendis was the standout batter from the Lankan camp as he accumulated 92 runs from 84 deliveries.