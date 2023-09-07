Govt to import 2 cargoes of LNG at cost of Tk 1,270cr

The government will import two cargoes of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from the international spot market at a total cost of Taka 1,269.8 crore.

Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase on Thursday approved two separate proposals of state-owned Petrobangla, placed by the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, UNB reports.

Both the proposals were approved as unsolicited offers on the basis of Speedy Increase of Power and Energy Supply Act (Amendment) 2021.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the virtual meeting, which also approved some other 3 proposals.

As per the first proposal, the Petrobangla will import one cargo containing 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG) from TotalEnergies Gas & Power Ltd., Switzerland, at a total cost of Tk 595.45 crore with each unit of LNG at $13.77.

The other LNG cargo containing the same quantity will be imported by Petrobangla from Vitol Asia Pte Ltd, Singapore, at a cost of Tk 674.35 crore with each unit at $14.90.

The CCGP alos approved two proposals of the Agriculture Ministry for import of fertilizer.

As per the proposals, under the state level agreement, Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) will import 30,000 metric tons (MTs) of SP fertilizer from OCP of Morocco at a cost of Tk 129.10 crore.

Under the state level agreement, the BADC will import 40,000 MT of DAP fertilizer from Ma’aden of Saudi Arabia at a cost of Tk 237.61 crore.

The CCGP approved a proposal of the Roads and Highways Department to appoint the Joint Venture of (1) Dohwa, Korea; (2) SMEC International Pt. Ltd. Australia; (3) Pan Arab Consulting Engineers, Kuwait; (4) SARM Associates Ltd, Bangladesh and (5) ACE Consult, as consultant for “Construction of Nalua-Baherchar Bridge over Pandav-Payra River on Barisal (Dinerarpul)-Lakshipasha-Dumki Road” project at a cost of Tk 72.74 crore.