Three MoUs likely to be signed during PM’s India visit: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said three Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) are likely to be signed between Dhaka and New Delhi during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s India visit to attend the ‘G-20 Leaders Summit’ from September 8-10.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to leave the country on Friday on a Biman’s special flight to attend the 18th meeting of G20 (Group of Twenty) at the invitation of Indian premier Narendra Modi, BSS reports .

On September 8, Bangladesh premier will attend the bilateral meeting with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in the afternoon.

“Before the bilateral meeting with two prime ministers, three MOUs are likely to be signed,” Momen said at a curtain raiser press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy here.

Three MOUs are ‘Cooperation in the agriculture research sector’, ‘Cultural exchange’ and ‘Simplification of financial transactions between the common people of the two countries.

India’s G-20 presidency began in December 2022 and during this presidency term India invited a total nine countries including Bangladesh to attend in all the G-20 meetings.

These countries are- Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and United Arab Emirates “On the basis of the unique relationship between Dhaka and New Delhi, Bangladesh is the only country in South Asia to get this opportunity which is a matter of pride for Bangladesh”, Momen said.

Foreign minister said Bangladesh is participating in all the meetings of the 18th G-20 hosted by India and presenting Bangladesh’s position and recommendations on various issues which have been appreciated by the participating countries including the host country India.

The foreign minister said, in recent years, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the relationship between Bangladesh and India has gained incredible momentum which has been termed as the “Golden Chapter”.

“Participation in the G-20 summit is recognition of the remarkable achievements of the government in the last fourteen years under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister (Sheikh Hasina),” Momen said.

Upon commencing the G20 summit, on September 9, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend different sessions while delivering two speeches under the main theme of the summit ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

During ‘One Earth’ and ‘One Family’ sessions, Bangladesh Premier will point out how to address the challenges like climate change, economic recovery after Covid pandemic, war in Europe resulting the severe disruption of global supply of the essential commodities such as fuel, food and fertiliser, Momen said.

Besides, he said that the Prime Minister would present the experience of Bangladesh’s incredible success in various socio-economic fields during the tenure of the current government to the participating world leaders.

On the same day, the Prime Minister is expected to meet with the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Argentine President Alberto Angel Fernandez, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

On September 10, the second and last day of the G-20 summit, Bangladesh Prime Minister along with the leaders of other countries will pay homage at the Memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

After that she will join the concluding session of the conference.

The ‘G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration’ will be adopted on the last day of the summit.

Momen hoped it would be a unique experience for Bangladesh as well as a milestone for Bangladesh and India’s deep ties.

On September 10, the premier will return home on a special Biman flight.