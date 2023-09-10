England and Belgium stay on track for Euro 2024

England claimed a point in a 1-1 draw with Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier Saturday as Belgium went joint top of

their group with a 1-0 away win at Azerbaijan as both sides stayed on course for the finals in Germany.

Ukraine hosted England in neighbouring Poland and marched out onto the pitch in Wroclow with national flags draped over their shoulders in front of around 40,000 of their own fans, AFP reported.

Oleksandr Zinchenko put Ukraine in front with a thundering shot after a sweeping drive through midfield on 26 minutes.

Gareth Southgate’s England, however, hit back in the 41st minute when Harry Kane played a ball over the top and Kyle Walker slipped the ball home for his first international goal on his 77th appearance.

Group C leaders England have 13 points to Ukraine’s seven.

Third-placed Italy can close in on Ukraine with victory over North Macedonia later Saturday.

The top two teams in each group qualify for the finals.

“Very tough place to come. You could feel the atmosphere, a unique occasion,” Southgate said after his team’s run of four consecutive wins in the group came to an end.

Yannick Carrasco scored the only goal in Baku to give Belgium a 1-0 win over Azerbaijan as new manager Domenico Tedesco extended his run to five games without defeat.

The Belgians now sit level with Austria on 10 points in Group F.

Sweden are third in the group on six points after they thumped Estonia 5-0.

Switzerland lead Group I by two points and can extend their lead when they play Kosovo.

Romania, who have eight points, and Israel with seven points, also clash later Saturday.