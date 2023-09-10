Permanent Under-Secretary for Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office to visit Bangladesh

Sir Philip Barton, UK Permanent Under-Secretary of the Foreign, Commonwealth &

Development Office, will arrive in Bangladesh on Monday 11 September for a two-day visit.

Sir Philip’s main focus will be the fifth UK-Bangladesh Strategic Dialogue chaired by

Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen. Building on the UK and

Bangladesh’s historic links, the Strategic Dialogue reflects the two countries’ shared

commitment to develop a modern economic, trade and security partnership.

The Dialogue will cover political and diplomatic relations, economic, trade and development

partnerships, and global, regional and security issues, including the Rohingya crisis.

It will also provide an opportunity to boost economic and trade cooperation between the two

countries, cooperation on COP28 and joint work on climate financing, adaptation and

resilience to climate impacts, and showcase the UK’s substantial economic development

investment offer.

During his time in Dhaka, the Permanent Under-Secretary will also meet politicians, civil

society organisations, business leaders and youth representatives.