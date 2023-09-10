PM Sheikh Hasina returns home from G20 summit in New Delhi

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday returned home after attending the G20 summit in New Delhi.

She arrived by a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight that landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 3:38pm, reports UNB.

She and her entourage members departed from New Delhi’s Palam Airport at 1:08pm local time. Indian Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Singh Patel saw her off at the airport.

The Prime Minister on Friday last went to India to attend the G20 summit at an invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

During the three-day visit, Hasina joined a bilateral meeting with Modi in the afternoon of September 8 at his official residence.

Before their bilateral meeting, the two countries inked three MoUs on “Cooperation in agricultural research”, “Cultural exchange” and “Simplification of financial transactions between the common people of the two countries”.

At the G20 summit, on September 9, PM Hasina attended different sessions and delivered two speeches under the main theme of the summit “One Earth, One Family, One Future”.

On the same day, the prime minister also met with the Argentine President Alberto Angel Fernandez, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Sheikh Hasina also had a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz on Sunday morning

On September 10, the last day of the G20 summit, Bangladesh prime minister along with the leaders of other countries paid homage at the Memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

She also joined the concluding session of the conference where “G20 New Delhi Leaders Declaration” was adopted.

India’s G20 presidency began in December 2022 and during this presidency term, India invited a total nine guest countries, including Bangladesh, at the summit.