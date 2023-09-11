Chinese Company to invest US$19.5m in Mongla EPZ

Chinese factory M/s QSL.S Garments Company Ltd is going to set up a Readymade Garments (RMG) industry in Mongla EPZ (MEPZ) with an investment of US$19.5 million.

In presence of BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and M/s QSL.S Garments Co. Ltd. today signed an agreement to this effect at BEPZA Complex in the city, said a press release, BSS reports.

Nafisa Banu, member (Finance) of BEPZA, and Wanle Xuan, managing director of QSL.S Garments Co. Ltd. signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

This fully foreign owned company will produce annually six million pieces of woven, knit garments products like shirt, T-shirt, jacket, pant, shorts, etc.

They will create employment opportunities for 2,598 Bangladeshi nationals.

Among others, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam witnessed the signing ceremony.