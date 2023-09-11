France respects Bangladesh’s sovereign policy independence: PM after talks with Macron

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said France expressed its reverence and support to Bangladesh’s sovereign policy independence, particularly in the context of the ongoing geopolitical instability and economic uncertainty.

“We both hope that this new strategic move between Bangladesh and France will play an effective role in establishing regional and global stability and peace,” she said in a joint press briefing after holding a bilateral talks at her office with the visiting French president Emmanuel Macron, reports UNB.

She said that the cornerstone of this new relationship is based on the constitutional and democratic continuity, development and good governance in Bangladesh over the past one and half decade.

“The Government of France has expressed its satisfaction with the responsible and committed activities of the Government of Bangladesh in protecting the fundamental and human rights of its people,” she said.

The prime minister said that the confidence of the French government in the spectacular and consistent progress of the Bangladesh’s economy was greatly appreciated as well.

She mentioned that France reiterated its commitment to stand by the people and the government of Bangladesh in the implementation of Vision-2041 by continuing privileges for Bangladesh to the trade facilitation of the European Union under GSP+ scheme.

“In our talks, we had detailed discussions aimed at advancing the bilateral relations between the two countries and we were able to reach some consensus,” she said.

As leading and responsible resident powers in the Asia and Pacific, the prime minister said, Bangladesh and France will act to ensure geopolitical stability of the region.

As a trusted development partner of Bangladesh, Hasina said, France has assured Bangladesh of its continued cooperation in infrastructure development, she said

“Besides, they expressed their interest in providing advanced and specialised technical assistance in building our strategic security infrastructure,” the PM said.

She mentioned that Bangladesh welcomed France’s leadership in combating the negative effects of climate change and laud President Macron’s call for establishing a sustainable fund.

In addition, she said, there have been effective discussions with France on educational, cultural and linguistic exchanges in the meeting.

Sheikh Hasina, on behalf of the people of Bangladesh, expressed sincere thanks to the French government and the people of France under the leadership of President Macron.

A joint statement on this visit will be issued shortly and further details will be communicated from the responsible levels of the governments of the two countries, she added.

“Today is a historic day in our bilateral relationship between France and Bangladesh which has been evolving for more than five decades,” Hasina said.

The prime minister said that the friendly ties that her father, the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman initiated in 1972 have reached a new dimension.