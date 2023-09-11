Macron pays homage to Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi 32

Visiting French President Emmanuel Macron paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi 32 on Monday morning.

After paying the wreath, Macron visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and signed the visitors book there.

From there, he went to the PMO for a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

This is Macron’s first visit to Bangladesh and second visit of any French President as former President Mitterrand had a tour to Bangladesh on February 20-24 in 1990.

PM Hasina welcomed Macron at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 8:30 pm on Sunday night.

He is scheduled to leave Dhaka in the afternoon.