ECNEC approves Tk 4,283cr project to enhance facilities at Mongla Port

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved a Taka 4,282.76 crore project to ensure expansion and modernization of the facilities at Mongla Port in Bagerhat.

The approval came from a meeting of the ECNEC held with its Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at the NEC Conference Room in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said a total of 19 projects were approved today involving an overall estimated cost of Taka 18,066.52 crore. “Of the total project cost, Taka 12,060.19 crore will come from the government of Bangladesh portion, Taka 450.72 crore from the concerned organisation’s own fund while the rest of Taka 5,555.61 crore as project assistance,” he added.

Of the approved 19 projects, 13 are new while seven are revised projects.

The Mongla Port Authority under the Ministry of Shipping will implement the project by June 2027 with Taka 3,782.36 crore loan from China on G-2-G basis.

The main objectives of the project are ensuring modern port facilities at Mongla alongside enhancing its container handling capacity, constructing container terminal as well as container delivery yard and container yard, ensuring hazardous cargo handling facilities.

The main project operations include general works, land development, pavement, marines structures and handling equipments.

The other projects approved in the meeting are: Upgrading district highways into due standard and width, Khulna Zone, first revised with an additional cost of Taka 106.17 crore, Upgrading Feni (Mohammad Ali Bazar) Chagalnaiya- Korerhut Road (Dhaka-Chattogram old Highway) and constructing Shuvopur Bridge over River Feni) with Taka 549.93 crore, Emergency rehabilitation and reconstruction of different roads, bridges and culverts affected during the flood in 2022 under Sunamganj and Habiganj road division with Taka 2,681.24crore, Construction of Kodomrosum Bridge over River Sitalakshya near five number Ghat under Narayanganj City Corporation, first revised with an additional cost of Taka 144.43 crore, Physical Infrastructures development of Gazipur City Corporation (road and drains), third revised with no additional cost, Land acquisition for constructing sewerage treatment plant at Reyerbazar area with Taka 1,780 crore, Constructing Majar Mosque on the premises of Bangladesh Supreme Court with Taka 110.58 crore, Developing transmission infrastructures in the Southern region of Chattogram Division and at Kaliakoir Hi-Tech City with Taka 2,762.43 crore, Cent percent reliable and sustainable electrification at Hatia Island, Nijhum Island and Kutubdia Island, first revised with an additional cost of Taka 262.76 crore.

The other projects approved in the meeting are: Construction of 13 new buffer godowns in different districts of the country for preservation of fertilizers and ensuring distribution facilities, third revised with a reduced cost of Taka 1.36 crore, Strengthening distribution operations of seeds by BADC at farmers level with Taka 282.62 crore, Integrated livestock development in the riverine char areas of Manikganj, Dhaka, Munshiganj, Rajbari, Faridpur, Madaripur and Shariatpur districts with Taka 303.67 crore, Protecting Old Hijla, Baushia and Horinathpur areas under Hijla upazila from the River Erosion of Meghna with Taka 628.86 crore, Protecting Majhirghat Zero Point area from the erosion of right embankment of River Padma under Zanzira upazila of Shariatpur district with Taka 859.77 crore, Construction of accommodation for the insolvent valiant freedom fighters, first revised with an additional cost of Taka 1,973.54 crore, Further development of Bangladesh Agricultural University, first revised with an additional cost of Taka 363.70 crore, Improving capacity of womenfolk through creating scopes in productive and potential works, second phase with Taka 148.40 crore and Chandpur Town Protection Rehabilitation with Taka 827.02 crore.

The meeting also approved the increased timeframe of a project without raising its cost.

Ministers and State Ministers attended the meeting while planning commission members and secretaries concerned were present.