UK provides £3,000,000 of new humanitarian support for Rohingya refugees

Sir Philip Barton, Permanent Under-Secretary at the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), has announced that the UK will provide £3,000,000 (around 42 crore taka) of new funding through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to support Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char.

Sir Philip Barton is visiting Bangladesh for the fifth UK-Bangladesh Strategic Dialogue. Building on the UK and Bangladesh’s historic links, the Strategic Dialogue reflects the two countries’ shared commitment to develop a modern economic, trade and security partnership.

Permanent Under-Secretary Sir Philip Barton said:

“I am pleased to announce a further UK contribution of £3,000,000 to UNHCR, which will help to ensure refugees in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char are able to access healthcare, clean water, hygiene and sanitation services and cooking fuel.

“Six years since the atrocities of 2017, which forced Rohingya refugees into Bangladesh, the UK continues to stand with the Rohingya, Bangladesh, and all those affected by this crisis. We continue to push for a long-term solution that will enable the refugees to return to Myanmar on a safe, voluntary and dignified basis, when the conditions there allow. Until that time, the UK is committed to supporting the Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh.”