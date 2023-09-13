TCB gets approval of buying soyabean oil, red lentil worth Tk 572 crore

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) at a meeting on Wednesday approved of buying 3.80 crore litres of soyabean oil and 6,000 metric tonnes of red lentil for the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB).

As per the proposals, the TCB, a subordinate body of the Commerce Ministry, will purchase 6,000 MTs of lentils through open tender from Sabnam Vegetable Oil Industries Ltd., at a cost of Tk 58.11 crore. Each kg will cost Tk 96.85.

The TCB will purchase 50 lakh (5 million) liters of soybean oil through open tender from Bashundhara Multi Food Products Ltd., at a cost of Tk 79.92 crore for the fiscal year 2023-2024. Each litre will cost 159.85.

The government has approved import of 3.30 crore (33 million) liters of soybean oil from Brizo Marine SDN BHD, Malaysia (Local Agent: Sena Edible Oil Industries Dhaka) through international open tender at a cost Tk 433.62 crore. Each litre will cost Tk 155.93.

The CCGP approved 4 proposals of the Agriculture Ministry for import of fertiliser.

As per the approval, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC), a subordinate body of the Agriculture Ministry, will import 50,000 metric tons of muriate-of-potash (MoP) fertiliser from Canadian Commercial Corporation at a cost of Tk 177.65 million under the state level contract. Each metric will cost $323.

The BADC will import another 50,000 metric tons of muriate-of-potash (MoP) fertiliser from the same Canadian Commercial Corporation at the same cost of Tk 177.65 crore the state level contract under another lot. Each metric will cost $323.

The BADC will import 40,000 MT of DAP fertilizer from Morocco OCP, S.A. at a cost of Tk 231.44 crore under the state level contract. Each metric ton will cost $526.

The same Morocco’s OCP, S.A. will supply 30,000 MT of TSP fertilizer under the state level contract to BADC at a cost of Tk 128.61 crore. Each metric ton will cost $289.75.

The cabinet body approved a proposal of the Roads and Highways Department to award a contract to LEA Associates South Asia Pvt. India, for “Upgradation of Hatirjheel-Rampura Bridge-Bansree-Shekhar Jaiga-Amulia-Demra Highway to 4-lane” project involving Tk 53.30 crore.