Jonayed wanted to leave country alone being afraid of learning

Being afraid of the strict disciplines of study, a minor boy wanted to flee home. He got into an international flight without passport, visa and ticket dodging the security at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. However, he was subsequently stopped.

Jonayed Molla, a minor boy, got into a flight of Kuwait Airways on Tuesday (September 12) morning with passport, visa and boarding pass at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. A cabin crew also allowed him to be seated. At one stage, the passenger who was seated beside the boy asked him to sit going back to his parents. But, the boy couldn’t tell anything else about his parents. As no passport and visa of him were found, the aviation security brought him out of the aircraft and handed him over to police custody. Subsequently, he was handed over to his uncle Yusuf Molla’s custody later at night.

Jonayed’s uncle Yusuf Molla said his nephew is a 10-year-old boy. He is the son of farmer Imran Molla of Muksudpur upazila in Gopalganj district. He studies at a local madrasa. They are two brothers and a sister.

“He (Junayed) used to flee home whenever he was asked for studying and going to madrasa. In sequel to it, he fled home a week ago and came back to Dhaka. His whereabouts couldn’t be traced searching for him at different places. Finally, I found my nephew through the Airport Police Station,” Yusuf Molla said.

Meanwhile, questions have been raised how a child got on board a plane without passport, visa and boarding pass, because each staff uses duty pass to work at the airport. On the other hand, passengers move at the airportt using passports, visas and boarding passes. Moreover, a passenger gets on board of a flight crossing eight to 12 stages including immigration at the airport. But, how the boy got on board the flight crossing so many obstacles?

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has withdrawn 10 officials as a minor boy managed to board a flight of Kuwait Airlines dodging the security at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Besides, a five-member probe body, headed by a deputy director level official of CAAB, has been formed to look into the incident, CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman said.

Legal steps will be taken after getting the probe report, he said.