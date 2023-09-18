BNP announces 15-day programmes from Sept 19

BNP today announced a 15-day fresh anti-government movement starting from September 19 to press home their demands for the release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and resignation of Awami League government.

BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan made the announcement at a press conference at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office on Monday.

The party has taken decision to go for non-stop movement programme to realise their demands while it will hold road-marches and rallies from September 19 till October 4.