BRTC bus services on Elevated Expressway from today

Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) started its bus services on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway on Monday (September 18).

A total of eight BRTC buses will ply from Farmgate to the Airport without any stoppage everyday. These will run as ‘Shuttle Service’. It means the buses will ply from one side to another side of the expressway.

The BRTC buses will leave Farmgate’s Khejur Bagan from 7:30am daily and will back to the same spot from Uttara’s Jasimuddin Road via the expressway.

The toll for buses on the expressway is Tk 160.

The usual bus fare from Khejur Bagan to the airport is Tk 35 for 15km and the fare for 17km to Jasimuddin has been set at Tk 40. The per km fare is Tk 2.45.

The BRTC bus services on the expressway will continue for the passengers till night.