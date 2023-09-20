Tips to maintain a healthy diet during office hours

Maintaining a healthy diet during office hours is crucial for your well-being and productivity.

Here are some tips to help you stay on track:

According to Dr Diti Makhija, Director at QMS MAS, maintaining a healthy diet during office hours is crucial for your well-being and productivity. She recommended some tips to help you stay on track

Drink Adequate Water: Start your day by drinking a glass of water, and aim to continue sipping water throughout the day. Staying hydrated aids in digestion, helps control appetite, and keeps you energised.

Healthy Snacking: Instead of reaching for unhealthy snacks, keep a small box of nutritious options handy. Some good choices include a mix of almonds, dates, and raisins. These provide protein, fiber, and essential nutrients to keep you satisfied.

Limit Caffeine: While a cup of coffee or tea can provide a quick energy boost, excessive caffeine can lead to hyperacidity and jitters. Consider switching to healthier alternatives like herbal teas or fresh fruit juices.

Pack a Balanced Lunch: Prepare your lunch at home whenever possible. Include a variety of foods from different food groups: lean proteins, whole grains, vegetables, and fruits. This balanced meal will provide sustained energy throughout the day.

Healthy Cravings: When you’re craving a snack, opt for healthier options. Carry small packets of flavored Makhana (fox nuts) or protein bars. These choices are low in unhealthy fats and sugars and can satisfy your cravings without derailing your diet.

Remember, maintaining a healthy diet during office hours is about making conscious choices and planning ahead. By staying hydrated, snacking wisely, and having a balanced lunch, you’ll not only boost your productivity but also promote your overall health.