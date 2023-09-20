3 sued under Cyber Security Act for propaganda against PM, her party in Sylhet

A case under Cyber Security Act was filed accusing three people for allegedly spreading propaganda, making derogatory remarks and uploading distorted photos of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Awami League, Chhatra League and Muktijoddha Mancha using social media including Facebook.

Muktijoddha Mancha Sylhet chapter’s Joint General Secretary Mostafizur Rahman filed the case with the court of Sylhet Cyber Tribunal Judge Md Monir Kamal on Tuesday, said the plaintiff’s counsel Tipu Ranjan Das.

Taking the allegations into cognisance, the court ordered Dakshin Surma Police Station to investigate and submit a report.

However, the matter of filing a case surfaced on Wednesday.

The accused are Foyez Ahmed of Sylhet’ Jaintapur, Nazmul Islam of Moulvibazar’s Borolekha and Nurul Islam alias Masud of Sylhet city.

According to the case statement, the accused uploaded distorted photos of Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi with derogatory remarks on social media several times.

They also spread propaganda against the government, the ruling party Awami League, Chhatra League, Muktijoddha Mancha and even they distorted national slogan ‘Joy Bangla’.