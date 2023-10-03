Corrugated tins, cheques distributed in Kamalganj

Corrugated tins and cheque were distributed among the families affected by natural disasters, hailstorms and fires for the construction of shelters and houses on behalf of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Moulvibazar’s Kamalganj upazila on Tuesday.

Kamalganj Upazila Administration and Disaster Management and Relief Department organized a distribution programme at the upazila parishad auditorium.

Moulvibazar-4 seat MP Dr Md Abdus Shahid was present as the chief guest at the event with Kamalganj upazila nirbahi officer Jainal Abedin in the chair.

Kamalganj Upazila Parishad chairman freedom fighter Professor Rafiqur Rahman, Kamalganj municipal mayor Jewel Ahmed, Upazila Awami League president Aslam Iqbal Milan, upazila women vice chairman Bilkis Begum, Upazila Corruption Prevention Committee president Imtiaz Ahmed Bulbul, Kamalganj Police OC Sanjay Chakraborty were present as special guests.

Kamalganj upazila project implementation officer Mohammad Asaduzzaman gave a welcome speech at the programme conducted by teacher Md Moshahid Ali.