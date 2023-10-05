India and Bangladesh are committed to building a mutually beneficial partnership

The 11th round of the Bangladesh-India Friendship Dialogue commenced today in Sylhet. Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury MP, Hon’ble Speaker of Bangladesh Parliament graced the occasion as chief guest. Dr. A K Abdul Momen Foreign Minister of Bangladesh chaired the inaugural session. The inaugural session was also graced by Mr. Jahangir Kabir Nanok, Former State Minister & Presidium Member of Bangladesh Awami League, Shri. Vincent Pala, Member of Parliament and former Minister of India, Mr. Swapan Dasgupta, former Member of Parliament of India and H. E. Mr. Pranay Verma, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh.

The two-day long dialogue is expected to hold few thematic sessions where a number of speakers from both Bangladesh and India are expected to deliver their valuable remarks. For last 10 years the Bangladesh-India Friendship Dialogue has been serving as one of the instrumental platforms for fostering strong bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India. This year the theme of the Dialogue is “Fostering a comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnership”.

The chief guest, Hon’ble Speaker of Bangladesh Parliament Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury MP, in her remarks said that the destinies of the two neighboring countries are intertwined, and stability and prosperity of both the countries are inextricably linked with each other. She thanked India for including Bangladesh in the G20 process and appreciated India for arranging P20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit. She emphasized on ensuring more engagement of the parliaments of the two countries, collaboration and engagement of women lawmakers and cooperation in ICT sector to face the challenges of the 4th Industrial revolution.

In the inaugural session Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen highlighted the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries. He shed light on the recent economic development of Bangladesh under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina which has largely fulfilled the dream of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to transform Bangladesh into ‘Sonar Bangla’. He said a fast-developing Bangladesh offers both the countries with opportunities to further deepen its economic benefits. In his statement Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen emphasized to focus on five key areas like exploring ways to enhance bilateral trade, improved connectivity, sub-regional cooperation in energy sector, cooperation in water sector and people-to-people contact to further strengthening the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India. He also said that partnering of these two neighbors is important for bringing shared peace and prosperity in the South Asian region.

Tomorrow the dialogue will have thematic sessions on issues on Connectivity for Trade and People-to-People Connections, Technology Collaboration and Innovation, Investment for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth. Hon’ble Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen will also inaugurate the 2nd round of Sylhet – Silchar Festival which is scheduled to be held from 06 to 08 October 2023. The festival aims to promote cultural and people-to-people contact linking the two cities: Sylhet and Silchar.