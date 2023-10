President Shahabuddin to leave for Singapore for treatment Monday

President Mohammmed Shahabuddin will leave Dhaka for Singapore on Monday to undergo medical treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

“A commercial flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Ltd, carrying the President and his entourage members, will leave Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport for Singapore at 8:30 am,” President’s Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin said, reports BSS.

The Head of State is expected to return home on October 30 after taking treatment.