Tk 10.5 lakh worth biriyani, sweets: Shayestaganj OC suspended

Shayestaganj (Habiganj) Correspondent : Nazmul Haque Kamal, the officer-in-charge of Shayestaganj Police Station of Habiganj, has been suspended for allegedly demanding food items worth Tk 10.5 lakh to entertain guests invited on the occasion of Community Policing Day and Durga Puja.

Shamsul Haque, additional superintendent of police (crime and ops) of Habiganj, said the decision was taken today after considering the complaints against the OC that he had sent letters to three companies demanding they send food items worth Tk 3.5 lakh each.

The letters were addressed to the managing director of Square Denims Ltd in Olipur, the MD of Tafrid Cotton Mills in the same area, and the general manager (administration) of PRAN-RFL Group at Habiganj Industrial Park.

Each of the recipients of the letters was asked to send 300 plates of biryani, 30kg of jilapi, 30kg of sweets, 300 packets of curd, and 500 bottles of water, Additional Superintendent of Police Khalilur Rahman told our Moulvibazar correspondent yesterday (Sunday) morning.

A three-member committee was formed by Habiganj SP, led by Shamsul Haque. The committee submitted its investigation report on October 14.

On the other hand, Sylhet Range DIG Shah Mizan Shafiur Rahman made another probe committee with three members, headed by Nashir Uddin, SP (intelligence and crime management) of the Sylhet Range DIG office.