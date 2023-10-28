AL men gather at Baitul Mukarram’s South Gate

Leaders, activists, and followers of the ruling Awami League have started gathering at the South Gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque for the party’s “peace and development” rally.

Awami League has organised the rally on the same day BNP is holding its protest rally in Nayapaltan.

Visiting the rally area, the UNB correspondent found hundreds of supporters and activists of the party around the stage, while singers were performing on stage on the occasion.

AL leaders are set to reach the venue after lunch. District-level leaders, activists and followers arrived

Party leaders informed that the “peace rally” will be one of the biggest gatherings in the country with huge participation.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader will deliver his speech as the chief guest while Dhaka north and south city units of Awami League are organising the programme jointly.

People from all walks of life will stand against lies, rumors, terrorism and anti-state conspiracy by joining Awami League’s peace and development rally, the party hopes.

On the instructions of Jahangir Kabir Nanak, presidium member and leader of Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League, the party leaders marched in every ward of Dhaka city on October 26 and October 27 before the BNP program.