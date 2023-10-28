Police-BNP clash near Kakrail mosque

A chase and counter-chase took place between BNP men and police near Kakrail Jame Mosjid after the party men vandalised some vehicles there.

They exploded some cocktails targeting police members.

To bring the situation under control, policemen fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets.

The incident happened at about 12:45pm on Saturday when the opposition BNP is busy with their grand rally and AL men are gathering at the South Gate of Baitul Mukarram for their peaceful rally.

The BNP men also set a police box on fire in Kakrail at 1:10 pm and staged a demonstration by burning a tyre at Kakrail Mosque intersection.

Earlier at 11:30am, BNP activists vandalised bus and pickup vans in front of Kakrail mosque, alleged ruling Awami League.

A tense situation is created in the whole area after the clash and panic gripped the people.