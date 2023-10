Sylhet Office : A police officer was killed in a road crash Sunday (October 29) night at around 9 pm of Osmani international Airport Road as pickup van- CNG auto-rickshaw collided.

The deceased is Burhan Uddin, an assistant sub-inspector of Ambarkhana police outpost in Sylhet Metropolitan Police.

Officer-in-Charge of Airport Police Station Moin Uddin Shipon confirmed the matter.