Bail petition rejected, Fakhrul sent to jail

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been sent to jail in a case filed with Ramna Thana over vandalism.

The court of Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin passed the order around 9:54pm on Sunday, rejecting his bail petition.

Earlier, Humayun Kabir Khan, DB police inspector and investigation officer of the case, produced him before the court around 8:10pm.

For Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, lawyers Mohsin Mia, Golam Mostafa Khan, Mosleh Uddin Jasim, Omar Faruk Faruki and Hossain Ali Khan Hasan participated in the hearing.

Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu opposed the bail petition.

Detective Branch of police picked up Fakhrul from his Gulshan residence in the capital Dhaka on Sunday morning.