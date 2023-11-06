Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match prediction – Who will win?

Bangladesh (BAN) and Sri Lanka (SL) will square off in the 38th match of the ongoing ODI World Cup. The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, November 6.

The Shakib Al Hasan-led side are coming off six consecutive defeats. They are currently standing ninth in the ten-team table, having won only one game in the tournament. The Bangla Tigers’ last defeat came against Pakistan in which they fell short by seven wickets and the result saw them eliminated from the tournament.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have suffered back-to-back setbacks against Afghanistan and India, respectively. In their most recent game against India, they suffered a humiliating 302-run defeat, courtesy of dismal performances by the batters.

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi usually benefits the batters. The batters can easily hit boundaries as the surface has dry conditions and short boundaries. The pitch will get dry as the match progresses and the spinners will get assistance from then. As per the previous records, the toss-winning team is likely to bat first to defend their total, CricTracker reports.

BAN vs SL Probable Playing XI

Bangladesh (BAN):

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka (SL):

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c, wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

Probable Best Performers:

Probable Best Batter:

Sadeera Samarawickrama (Sri Lanka)

Sadeera Samarawickrama is expected to play a significant innings against Bangladesh in their upcoming World Cup encounter. He is the side’s leading run-scorer in the ongoing tournament. He has accumulated a total of 331 runs in seven games, including a century at an average of 66.20 and a strike rate of 103.11.

Probable Best Bowler:

Dilshan Madushanka (Australia)

Dilshan Madushanka could be Sri Lanka’s best bowler in their forthcoming match against Shakib Al Hasan and Co. The left-armer was vital for the side during their match against India despite their defeat, claiming a fifer. The youngster is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, picking up 18 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 6.41.