Cancellation of Jamaat’s registration: Appeal hearing on Nov 12

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday fixed November 12 for holding hearing on an appeal challenging a High Court verdict that declared Jamaat-e-Islami’s registration illegal.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, set the date today.

The petitioners’ lawyer Tanya Amir was present at the court.

Jamaat filed the petition against a High Court verdict that on August 1, 2013 scrapped its registration with the Election Commission.