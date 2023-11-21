AL sells 3,362 nomination forms, earns Tk 16.81cr

Awami League has sold a total of 3,362 nomination forms in the last four days among aspirant candidates eager to contest the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election slated for January 7 next.

Among them, 121 aspirants collected forms online, while the rest 3,241 collected forms from the AL’s central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

The party earned Tk 16.81 crore by selling the nomination forms, AL office secretary Biplab Barua told reporters at the end of the selling of nomination forms on Tuesday.

Each nomination form was sold at Tk 50,000.

In the four days, 730 aspirants from Dhaka division collected nomination forms, while 659 from Chattogram division, 172 from Sylhet division, 295 Mymensingh division, 258 from Barishal division, 416 from Khulna division, 302 from Rangpur division and 409 from Rajshahi division.

On November 18, AL President Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the sale of the party’s nomination papers.

Later, Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, a member of the AL advisory council, first collected the party nomination form on behalf of AL President Sheikh Hasina for Gopalganj-3 constituency. After that, AL general secretary Obaidul Quader collected the nomination form.

Meanwhile, Awami League Parliamentary Nomination Board’s meeting will be held on Thursday (November 23) at the party’s Dhaka district office at Tejgaon in the capital.

Biplob Barua said the meeting will begin at 11am on Thursday with AL Parliamentary Nomination Board President Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Biplab Barua said the meeting will finalise the party’s candidates for 300 seats, while the candidates for parliamentary seats of Rajshahi, Rangpur and Khulna divisions will be finalised on the first day of the meeting.