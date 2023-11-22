Maj Gen (retd) Ibrahim announces new alliance Jukto Front

Kalyan Party chairman Maj Gen (retd) Syed Muhammad Ibrahim has announced a new political alliance Jukto Front.

“Jukto Front will participate in the upcoming national election as an alliance. We are preparing to fight in 100 seats,” said Maj Gen Ibrahim at a press briefing at Jatiya Press Club on Wednesday morning.

The three parties in the alliance are Bangladesh Kalyan Party, Bangladesh Jatiya Party and Bangladesh Muslim League (BML).

Jafar Ahmed Joy, secretary general of Bangladesh Jatiya Party and Sheikh Julfiker Bulbul Chowdhury, chairman of BML were also present, among others.