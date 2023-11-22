FBCCI urges NBR to extend tax return submission deadline till Dec 31

The Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex organization of businessmen, has requested the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to extend the deadline for submission of income tax returns.

The federation in a letter to the NBR Chairman said that due to the late publication of income tax circulars in line with the new Income Tax Act 2023, the businessmen are not prepared to submit returns, reports UNB.

So, the deadline for filing returns need be extended until December 31 this year.

The letter said due to the current political situation and upcoming parliamentary elections, many taxpayers may be able to file income tax returns by November 30.

Some other business chambers have also requested the NBR to extend the tax return submission deadline.

The Dhaka Taxes Bar Association has demanded an extension of the return submission deadline by another two months.