Attack on CJ residence: Fakhrul denied bail

A Dhaka court on Wednesday rejected the bail of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in a case filed over the attack on the Chief Justice’s residence during BNP’s grand rally in Nayapaltan area of the city on October 28.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions judge Faisal Atiq Bin Quader passed the order after hearing on a bail petition filed by Fakhrul’s lawyer.

Earlier on November 20, the same court deferred the hearing following a state plea.

Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested Fakhrul from his Gulshan residence on October 29. Later, the BNP leader was shown arrested in the case after nearly 10 hours of his detention. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin sent him to jail in the case.

BNP men on October 28 allegedly attacked the residence of the chief justice, breaking down one of the gates. They hurled brickbats towards the main building indiscriminately.

Police filed the case with Ramna Police Station against 59 leaders and activists of BNP, including its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee member Mirza Abbas, vice-chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu, Abdul Awal Mintoo and Shamsuzzaman Dudu.