Jatiya Party formally announces joining election at last

Jatiya Party (JaPa) has formally announced joining the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad election.

The party secretary general Mujibul Huq Chunnu formally announced joining the election at Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader’s Banani office in the capital.

About joining the election, the JaPa secretary general told the Daily Observer Online that they received assurance from the Election Commission, government and other stakeholders that the election would be free and fair. “We’ve received assurance from the Election Commission, government and other stakeholders that the upcoming election would be free, fair and impartial. So, the JaPa chairman has decided to take part in the election.”

The JaPa secretary general said their party would give nominations in all 300 seats of Jatiya Sangsad.

Earlier on Saturday (November 18), JaPa sent a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner informing that they are going to take part in the upcoming elections and allocate them the election symbol.