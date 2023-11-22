President Shahabuddin calls for upholding human rights, rule of law

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Wednesday said no action of a high-ranking public and military official must erode in any way or transgress the fundamental rights of a citizen.

“Obligation to human rights and rule of law must be the guiding principle of your activities,” he said.

He said this while participants of the National Defense Course and Armed Forces War Course 2023 of the National Defense College paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban in the capital, reports UNB.

Congratulating the officials the president said that Bangladesh believes in development, progress and peace.

He said that the current world is very complex and inter-connected where the trends of geopolitics, economics, and technology are constantly changing.

Mentioning that national security is very important along with national development in this changing world, the president said that military and civilian officials must work together for economic emancipation, national development and national security simultaneously.

“We must learn lessons from these issues to ensure the security keeping the development and progress of our country smooth,” he said.

Mentioning them as servants of the Republic, functionaries of a democracy, he said good governance must not just be an aspiration but must be regular feature of daily life as people are passionate about their rights.

“Your prime responsibilities are to provide all out support to implement policies and programs that government will set for the nation,” he added.

The president also urged all to help alleviate poverty, empower women, educate the youth and take the nation forward along the path of progress.

He hoped that after graduating from NDC, course members would create their own identity at the national and international levels, making significant contributions in their respective fields.

He said their active participation in NDC courses reinforces the principle that a nation’s security and defense are not the sole responsibility of its military authority but a shared endeavor involving the entire government and society.

He also hoped they would serve their country through promoting justice and emancipation for all as The civil-military partnership is fundamental to protect our democracy and national interests.

National Defence College has been providing higher education and training through the National Defense Course and the Armed Forces War Courses which cover wide areas including national security, development, leadership and policy-making to senior and mid-ranking officers from Armed Forces of Bangladesh and friendly countries as well as senior officers of civil administration of Bangladesh.