HSC results Sunday, over 13,00,000 eagerly waiting

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be published on Sunday (November 26).

A total of 13,59,342 students, who have took part in the exams, are eagerly waiting for the results.

Inter-Education Board Coordination Sub-committee sources said the results will officially be handed over to the Prime Minister in the morning on that day and, later, the students will get the results simultaneously.

The examinees will get their respective results at home from websites and mobile SMS.

The exams began on August 17 across the country. But the examinations of Chattogram, madrassah and technical education boards were shifted from August 17 to August 27 due to flooding in five districts of Chattogram division.