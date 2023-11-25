US denies Russian claims of interference on Bangladesh’s political affairs

The US State Department spokesperson claimed that they does not support any political parties in Bangladesh. They only want peaceful election in Bangladesh.

In response to an earlier comment made by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova against the US, the US Embassy in Dhaka said this.

“We are aware of Ms. Zakharova’s deliberate mischaracterization of US foreign policy and Ambassador Haas’s meetings.

“The United States does not support any political party in Bangladesh. Nor does the United States favor one political party over another.

“We want what the Bangladeshi people themselves want that is free and fair elections, which are conducted in a peaceful manner.”

Bangladesh’s Parliamentary elections are currently set for January 7, 2024.

On November 22, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed in an embassy brief that US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas had met with a high-ranking representative of the local opposition at the end of October and reportedly discussed plans to organise mass anti-government protests.