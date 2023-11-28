Bangladesh elected Vice-Chair of IMO Assembly

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem has been
unanimously elected with 150 votes as the First Vice President of the 33 rd Assembly of
the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in London on 27 November 2023.
This is the first time Bangladesh and its PR has ever been voted to one of the highest
positions of the prestigious IMO General Assembly comprised of 175 member states
that meets biennially in London to adopt all regulatory, financial, legal, and technical
co-operation decisions of the global maritime industry and government. Saudi
Arabia’s Prince Khalid bin Bandar al Saud was elected President.
Vice- Chair is elected by the IMO Secretariat based on nominations and votes cast by
Permanent Representatives of 175 present and voting member states of the IMO
Assembly.
International Maritime Organization (IMO) is the highest United Nations specialized
agency that deals with the Maritime issues globally with responsibility for the safety
and security of shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by
ships. IMO's work supports the UN sustainable development goals.
Photo Caption: HE High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem presiding over the 33 rd
Assembly of the IMO on Tuesday held at the IMO Headquarters in London