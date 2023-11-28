Bangladesh elected Vice-Chair of IMO Assembly

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem has been

unanimously elected with 150 votes as the First Vice President of the 33 rd Assembly of

the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in London on 27 November 2023.

This is the first time Bangladesh and its PR has ever been voted to one of the highest

positions of the prestigious IMO General Assembly comprised of 175 member states

that meets biennially in London to adopt all regulatory, financial, legal, and technical

co-operation decisions of the global maritime industry and government. Saudi

Arabia’s Prince Khalid bin Bandar al Saud was elected President.

Vice- Chair is elected by the IMO Secretariat based on nominations and votes cast by

Permanent Representatives of 175 present and voting member states of the IMO

Assembly.

International Maritime Organization (IMO) is the highest United Nations specialized

agency that deals with the Maritime issues globally with responsibility for the safety

and security of shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by

ships. IMO's work supports the UN sustainable development goals.

Photo Caption: HE High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem presiding over the 33 rd

Assembly of the IMO on Tuesday held at the IMO Headquarters in London