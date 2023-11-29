Bangladesh lead by 44 after day two in Sylhet Test

Bangladesh ended the second day of their first Test against New Zealand with a 44-run lead as the visitors ended the day on 266-8.

In the ongoing Sylhet Test against Bangladesh, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson’s 29th test century propelled his team closer to Bangladesh’s total of 310 in the first innings of the match, reports UNB.

By the end of day two, New Zealand had reached 266 for eight, with Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson remaining unbeaten at 1 and 7.

Williamson, who scored 104, had a lifeline when Taijul Islam missed an easy catch earlier in the match. However, Taijul redeemed himself by eventually dismissing the New Zealand captain.

Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillip provided good support to Williamson, both crossing the 40-run mark but failing to convert into more substantial innings.

In addition to Williamson’s wicket, Taijul took three more, while Shoriful Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, and Mominul Haque claimed one each for the hosts.

Despite most Bangladeshi batters getting good starts, they struggled to build significant innings. Mahmudul Hasan Joy was the lone batter to reach fifty for Bangladesh.

On the first day of the Sylhet Test, Phillip emerged as an unexpected hero for New Zealand, taking four wickets for 89 runs.

Bangladesh had won the toss and chose to bat first. Najmul Hossain Shanto led Bangladesh in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan, who is yet to recover from a finger injury.