President asks DSCSC graduates to use knowledge for people’s wellbeing

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Wednesday asked the graduates of ‘Defence Services Command and Staff Course (DSCSC)-2023′ to utilize their skills and knowledge for people’s welfare.

“The 21st century’s challenges are multifaceted, ranging from conventional to non-traditional . . . The rigorous training you have undergone here will flourish you with skills and knowledge which is necessary to face these complex challenges,” he said, reports BSS.

The President was addressing the Graduation Ceremony of DSCSC Course at Sheikh Hasina Complex in Mirpur Cantonment here.

He said being public servant, it is your utmost duty to provide all-out efforts in implementing programs taken by the government for people’s welfare.

This year a total of 257 officers, including 49 overseas officers from 24 friendly countries took part in the training course.

“You (graduates) will carry out duties and responsibilities with honor, courage, and dauntless dedication by maintaining rules-regulations and constitution of your respective countries,” the President hoped.

He also congratulated the graduates for their successful completion of the DSCSC course as the graduates were awarded certificates as recognition of their dedication and hard work.

President Shahabuddin conveyed his special appreciation to the DSCSC Commandant and other concerned, for successfully completing the program with utmost professionalism, hoping that DSCSC’s outstanding professional offerings would continue at a similar pace in the days to come.

The DSCSC has a pivotal role in making leaders who can contribute tremendously to ensuring security and prosperity of their respective countries, he mentioned.

The Head of State said the government of Bangladesh is committed to strengthening country’s Armed Forces Division and so, has adopted the “Forces Goal-2030’ to develop, expand, and modernize the Armed Forces.

The DSCSC is the oldest tri-service military training institute in Bangladesh. A total of 6236 officers have, so far, successfully graduated from this prestigious institution.

Referring to the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to improve the life standard of countrymen, eradicate poverty and ensure happy and prosperous life of people, the President said all-out measures were taken by Bangabandhu to materialize his dreams.

But anti-liberation forces halted that process by assassinating Bangabandhu and most of his family members on August 15, 1975, the Head of State said.

After Bangabandhu’s assassination, “we have experienced many ups and downs in our economy”, he said.

About DSCSC activities, the President also said that DSCSC brings together military leaders from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives.

“The bonds forged here would foster goodwill and understanding beyond boundaries in future”, he hoped.

President Shahabuddin also took part in two photo sessions.

Commandant of Defence Services Command and Staff College Major General Md. Faizur Rahman delivered welcome speech at the function.

Chiefs of the three Services, senior civil and military officials, among others, were present.