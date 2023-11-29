Former foreign secretary Waliur Rahman dies of cardiac arrest

Former foreign secretary and ambassador Waliur Rahman passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 80.

He died of cardiac arrest around 10:30 am at LabAid Hospital in Dhaka, family sources said.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held at Baitul Aman Jame Mosque at 5:30pm after Maghrib prayers at Road No. 7 in Dhanmondi.

Waliur Rahman was the chairman of Heritage Foundation.

Ambassador Rahman, born on 26 December 1942, served as Special Envoy of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (1997-1998).

He also served as Executive Director of Bangladesh Institute of Law and International Affairs (BILIA).

He resigned from Pakistan Government in 1971 and set up Bangladesh Mission for Bangladesh government in exile as a refugee for 9 months.