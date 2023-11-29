AL won’t accept deferring election date: Quader

Awami League will not accept any changes to the election schedule beyond its time-frame, party’s general secretary Obaidul Quader has said.

“Awami League will not accpt changing the election schedule deferring the voting date,” he said during a press conference at the Awami League president’s political office at Dhanmondi in the capital on Wednesday.

Quader emphasized that the party will not nominate individuals solely based on their status as partners; rather, candidates chosen must have a viable chance of winning the election.

During the press briefing, Quader questioned the silence of America, Europe and the civil society about those who are opposing the election.

He said that BNP is obstructing the country’s constitution, democracy, and judicial system.

“But, Awami League doesn’t want to keep any political party outside of election. BNP itself remains outside the election, but none has kept them outside the eelction process,” Quader said.

The Awami League general secretary also emphasized that individuals committing punishable crimes should not be exempted from accountability.

Quader said that Awami League still encourages all parties to participate in the election.

In response to journalists’ queries, he noted that many aspects in the country are interconnected and influenced by foreign influences.