Trinamool BNP announces candidates in 230 seats

Trinamool BNP has announced the names of party nominated candidates for the coming 12th Jatiya Sangsad election.

The party has announced the names of candidates in 230, out of 300 seats. The names of the candidates of rest of the seats will be announced later on. Five former members of parliament (MPs) are also among the nominated candidates.

Taimur Alam Khondker, secretary general of Trinamool BNP, announced the names of the candidates at the party’s central office at Paltan in the capital on Wednesday evening.

At that time, Trinamool BNP’s chairman Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury and executive chairperson Antara Selima Huda were present.

The former MPs among the Trinamool BNP nominated candidates are MM Shahin from Moulvibazar-2 constituency, MA Awal from Luxmipur-1 constituency, HM Golam Reza from Satkhira-4 constituency, Nuruddin Ahmed from Jhenidah-2 constituency and Abdul Gani from Meherpur-2 constituency.

The party’s chairman and Trinamool BNP chairperson Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury has received nomination from Sylhet-6 (Bianibazar-Golapganj) constituency while executive chairperson Antara Huda from Munshiganj-1, and secretary general Taimur Alam Khondker from Narayanganj-1 (Rupganj) constituency.

Former BNP leader Chowdhury Tanvir Ahmed Siddiqui’s son Irad Ahmed Siddiqui has received Trinamool BNP’s nomination in Gazipur-1 constiteuncy. Brahmanbaria’s late MP Ukil Abdus Sattar’s son Mainul Hasan received Trinamool BNP’s nomination from Brahmanbaria-1 constituency.

In nominating candidates, priority is given to those who have contacts with the middle class of people. “The Jatiya Sangsad has become a den of wealthy people. We want to break this trend. So, we have not given nomination to the people who belong to the upper level of the society,” said Taimur Alam Khondker.

Emphasising the reasons behind taking part in the coming election, he said, “The general elections of 2014 and 2018 were not free, fair and acceptable. But, it also could not be possible to resist the formation of the government. So, why should we give the government a blank cheque this time? We will not allow them to win the elections without any contest.”