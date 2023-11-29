Gold price hits record Tk 1.98 lakh a bhori

The Bangladesh Jeweler’s Association (BAJUS) has decided to raise the price of gold by Tk 1,750 to Tk 1,09,875 per bhori (11.664 grams) following an increase in the price of pure gold in the local market.

The new prices will come into effect from Thursday (November 30).

Now, gold of 22-carat will cost Tk 1,09,875 per bhori (11.664 grams), 21-carat Tk 1,04,859, 18-carat Tk 89,929, and gold of traditional method Tk 74,941 respectively.

BAJUS’s standing committee on pricing and price monitoring took the decision in a meeting on Wednesday, a press release said.

Earlier on November 27, the price of gold hit the highest record of Tk 1,08,125 per bhori.

In July, the gold price crossed the Tk 100,000-mark for the first time in Bangladesh.