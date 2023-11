Man gets life-term in Sylhet drug case

A Sylhet court sentenced a young man to life imprisonment in a drug case in Sylhet on Wednesday.

At the same time, he has been fined Tk 5,000, in default, he will have to suffer one month more rigorous imprisonment.

Sylhet District and Sessions Court Judge Moshiur Rahman Chowdhury gave the verdict in the afternoon.

The convicted Shahid, 34, was a resident of Sultanpur village under Jakiganj upazila.

The court public prosecutor (PP) Advocate Nizam Uddin confirmed it.