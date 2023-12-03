PM Sheikh Hasina receives ‘Asia Climate Mobility Champion Leader Award’

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Sunday handed over the ‘Asia Climate Mobility Champion Leader Award’ to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud handed over the Asia Climate Mobility Champion Leader Award to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban this morning,” Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Ihsansul Karim told BSS.

Earlier, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud and the Head of Bangladesh delegation in the COP28 high level segment, received the Award on behalf of the Prime Minister.

The award was conferred on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, acknowledging her voice of leadership in championing the climate actions and a lead global advocate for vulnerable communities.

The Global Centre for Climate Mobility, supported by IOM and the UN system conferred the Award during a high-level panel on the sidelines of the COP28 in Dubai on December 1.

President of the UN General Assembly, Ambassador Dennis Francis and Director General of IOM, Amy Pope co-hosted the high-level panel.

During the UNGA78 Climate Mobility Summit, the Prime Minister drew the sharp focus of the global leaders to the urgency of climate-forced migration and displacement.

The award is a significant international recognition to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the country’s continuous advocacy in addressing climate mobility and the challenges derived from it. Botswana, Suriname and Palau also received the award from Africa and the Pacific.

The Global Centre for Climate Mobility works for cooperative and comprehensive solutions to addressing climate mobility collaborating with the United Nations system, regional intergovernmental organizations and development finance institutions.

During COP27, the award was given to five African Heads of State and Government as Climate Mobility Champion Leaders.